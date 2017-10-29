press release: The award-winning Eloquence & Eminence returns for its 24th year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing a broad range of timely subjects. The free lecture series features retired faculty members renowned for their scholarship and teaching excellence. Speakers include Ann Hoyt on health care reform, Stewart Macaulay on law, Ronald Numbers on evolution, and Cecilia Ford on social interaction.

The lectures are held in the Pyle Center, 702 Landon St., from 2-3 p.m. Refreshments and conversation follow each event.

On Oct. 29, Stewart Macaulay will address “The Rule of Law and the Law in Action,” highlighting the contrast between our popular understanding of the law and the way it really works. The emeritus professor of law is one of the foremost contracts scholars of his generation and is the author of Law and the Balance of Power: The Automobile Manufacturers and Their Dealers.