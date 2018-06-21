Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Kromrey Middle School; Room 510, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton

More than 12,000 Wisconsin residents volunteer each year to conduct citizen-based monitoring of our plants, animals, and habitats. Find out about new volunteer opportunities like the Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, how you can get involved, and how these volunteer efforts make a difference for research and conservation.

Eva Lewandowski is the Citizen-based Monitoring Coordinator at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In addition to her work for the DNR, she is active in citizen science at the national and international levels. She has published research on citizen science outcomes and earned a PhD in Conservation Biology from the University of Minnesota.