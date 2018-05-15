Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work

press release: Garlic Mustard Pull

Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit, Tuesday, May 15, 9am - 12pm; Friday, May 18, 1pm - 4pm

Join us as we make room for native wildflowers by pulling garlic mustard, a plant that is native to Europe but crowds out our native wildflowers. No experience needed.We'll show you what to look for and how to pull. We'll provide bags, gloves, and snacks. Wear closed-toed shoes, long pants recommended. Wear or bring a long-sleeved shirt. Bring drinking water.

This event will take place at the MENDOTA UNIT of Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park. We will meet at Meadow Ridge Park, 4002 Meadow Valley Dr.

Directions: Heading north from downtown Madison on Northport Dr/HWY 113, just past Warner Park, turn left onto Troy Dr. In about 1.25 mile, Troy Dr curves right and becomes Green Ave. Turn left onto Meadow Ridge Ln and follow it to the end at Meadow Valley Dr. Park on the street. We'll walk about 1/4 mile to the work site, north of Sauthoff Rd. (No parking on Sauthoff.)

Registration is helpful; but not required. To register or if you have questions, respond to this email or call (608) 215-0426. We will cancel if raining hard or threat of thunderstorms. If you register, we will inform you if the event is canceled. Call or email if uncertain.

Learn about garlic mustard: https://sewisc.org/invasives/ invasive-plants/65-garlic- mustard

We hope to see you on Tues, Fri, or both!