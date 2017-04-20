Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Speakers: Bernadette Williams, invasive plant and worm specialist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Free and open to the public, including families.

RSVPs appreciated.

You will not want to miss this hands-on, energy-filled presentation about jumping worms. No one tells the story of worms like Bernie!

Learn about the impacts of the invasive jumping worm, which is present in abundance in parts of Middleton. These worms reproduce at alarming rates, their cocoons survive our winters, and they have insatiable appetites. They actually jump and thrash like no other worm.

Jumping worms devour the leaf litter and duff layer of a forest floor much faster than any other earthworm. Contrary to general popular belief about worms, they leave in their wake compacted soil with few nutrients and a very difficult environment for forest plants and trees to grow. Unfortunately, invasive plants seem to do just fine where we find jumping worms. They even impact yard gardens, eating through supplies of mulch nearly before your eyes.

Join us for a worm hunt in the park and discuss history, fun facts, and lots of tips and tricks to help keep this unwanted species out of places that are still jumping worm-free.