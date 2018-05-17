Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

Google Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00

Orchid Heights Park, Middleton 3960 Valley Ridge Rd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: May Conservancy Day: Pheasant Branch: Local Landforms, Wisconsin Geology and the Gifts of the Glacier     

6:30-7:30 PM, Thursday, May 17, 2018, Orchid Heights Park, 3960 Valley Ridge Rd, Middleton

Join us to learn a little about:

    Common rocks of Wisconsin and their origin

    Geologic time and events

    Glaciers and the gifts they leave behind

After a short talk and viewing rock specimens and maps, we’ll walk the trail to the springs. We’ll talk about the springs and view the bubbling water. Happy hikers can continue to the top of Fredrick Hill, where we get a bird’s eye view of Madison and the surrounding land.

Our presenters, Stephanie Williams and Miguela Fry are two of The Rock Ladies of Madison. They are well-known Earth Science Educators who have worked in the area for many years and have a great appreciation for our local geology. They look forward to sharing their knowledge of land forms and the Conservancy with you. Refer to their webpage on EEinWisconsin.org for information on the many available programs.

Info
Orchid Heights Park, Middleton 3960 Valley Ridge Rd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Environment
608-767-2394
Google Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2018-05-17 18:30:00