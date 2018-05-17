Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: May Conservancy Day: Pheasant Branch: Local Landforms, Wisconsin Geology and the Gifts of the Glacier

6:30-7:30 PM, Thursday, May 17, 2018, Orchid Heights Park, 3960 Valley Ridge Rd, Middleton

Join us to learn a little about:

Common rocks of Wisconsin and their origin

Geologic time and events

Glaciers and the gifts they leave behind

After a short talk and viewing rock specimens and maps, we’ll walk the trail to the springs. We’ll talk about the springs and view the bubbling water. Happy hikers can continue to the top of Fredrick Hill, where we get a bird’s eye view of Madison and the surrounding land.

Our presenters, Stephanie Williams and Miguela Fry are two of The Rock Ladies of Madison. They are well-known Earth Science Educators who have worked in the area for many years and have a great appreciation for our local geology. They look forward to sharing their knowledge of land forms and the Conservancy with you. Refer to their webpage on EEinWisconsin.org for information on the many available programs.