Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Awaken Memories through Art with SPARK! - September Conservancy Day Program

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Brookdale Madison West, 413 S Yellowstone Dr, Madison, WI 53719

3:00 PM - 4:00 p.m.

Free

The SPARK! Program is Cultural Arts programming for adults with memory loss and their families and care partners. SPARK! is a free program that has 22 locations across Wisconsin,including two here in Madison; the Madison Children's Museum and the Wisconsin Historical Society. Angela Johnson has been running the SPARK! program at Madison Children's Museum since 2010. She will present sample artwork that has been done by older adults and those with cognitive challenges. She will lead the participants in an art experience with an environmental theme. Although SPARK is meant for older adults, this program is appropriate for all ages. RSVPs appreciated and inquiries welcome anytime at: education@pheasantbranch.org.

Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy

http://pheasantbranch.org

education@pheasantbranch.org

608-395-4724