Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy - Conservancy Days Program: Ticks!!

Current University of Wisconsin-Madison PhD Student, Lieutenant Ryan Larson, will provide an overview of tick-borne diseases throughout the state of Wisconsin. His presentation will include an update of new tick species, status of Lyme disease, emerging tick-borne diseases, current research efforts, and preventive strategies. Lieutenant Larson is a commissioned officer of the Navy and works as an entomologist for the Navy. He holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in entomology from UW-Madison and has traveled to 12 countries in his position with the Navy and as a researcher.