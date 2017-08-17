Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Tune In - to Pheasant Branch Conservancy

August 17, 2017, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Orchid Heights Park, 4198 Park Trail, Middleton

All music will be at this location.

Free and open to all.

One more musical celebration in the Conservancy this year, to celebrate the completion of our second successful year of Tunes on Tuesdays and the simple joy of being on the flanks of the Conservancy, hearing music inspired by nature.

Four performances by musicians who played during Tunes on Tuesdays and others who have acoustic talents to share. All ages welcome.

Bring a chair, bug and sun protection and your dancing shoes! A sneak peak at the performers...

Jeff and Stephanie enjoy making music with church and other groups. Jeff plays the double bass for St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Churh, the trio VaVaVoom, and rhythm guitar for the Madison College Big Band. Stephanie sings for St. Thomas Aquina Catholic Church, and has branched out to include jazz standards. They also enjoy classic songs. They will perform some standards from the Great American Song Book for your enjoyment.

Happenstance is an easy-going, acoustic trio playing an assortment of Irish jigs and reels along with a mix of other familiar folksky and bluegrass tunes. They adore playing the double bass, fiddle and guitar outside! Put on your Irish dancing shoes for traditional Irish grooving as well as covers from Flogging Molly and Van Morrison.

Andrew plays songs, both newer and older, from the folk/Americana tradition. He gravitates towards songs which have rich imagery of the natural world, and is always happy to have the chance to play and sing outside.

Pheasant Branch provides a beautiful backdrop for an evening of music.