Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release:

Restoration Walk and Talk

July 20, 2017, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Meet at the homestead site (white marker on this map). Park at Orchid Heights Park or in the lot at 4864 Pheasant Branch Road and walk to the site.

Please do not park on the side of Pheasant Branch Road. Free and open to all.

We hear a lot about restoration efforts at the Conservancy. Thousands of hours of work, a long history of needs and accomplishments, the celebration of returning rare species and new, personal nature experiences are all a part of it. Perhaps you know this well and perhaps you only know a fraction of the story. Either way, enjoy a walk in the Conservancy to learn more, reflect and appreciate what we have and why.

Will include up to 2 miles of walking from parking to homestead site, to two other sites to view restoration efforts, successes and challenges. The only bathroom facilities available are at Orchid Heights Park (1/2 mile east of where the program meets). Please bring good walking shoes, long pants, water, bug repellent and sunscreen as needed.