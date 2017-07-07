Family Fun Night

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Author, board certified pediatrician, preventive medicine doctor, inspirational speaker, health educator, and motivator​ Jasmine Zapata, MD, will talk all about how the body works.​ Her presentation will include a hands on body organ demonstration as well as other games and interactive activities. You don't want to miss it! Family Fun Nights are funded by a gift from The Capital Times Kids Fund

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
