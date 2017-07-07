Family Fun Night
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Author, board certified pediatrician, preventive medicine doctor, inspirational speaker, health educator, and motivator Jasmine Zapata, MD, will talk all about how the body works. Her presentation will include a hands on body organ demonstration as well as other games and interactive activities. You don't want to miss it! Family Fun Nights are funded by a gift from The Capital Times Kids Fund
Kids & Family