Free Samples & Tours

to Google Calendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

May 4th: 5:00pm-10:00pm: May the FOURTH be with you- Star Wars Party

Yahara Bay Distillers 6250 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg

Celebrate Star Wars day with Yahara Bay-In tribute to Princess Lea (Carrie Fisher) we will be playing Star Wars movies in our event room. Stop by for Star Wars themed cocktails and of course, costumes encourage!

Info

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

608-275-1050

to Google Calendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Free Samples & Tours - 2017-05-04 17:00:00