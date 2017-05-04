Free Samples & Tours

May 4th: 5:00pm-10:00pm: May the FOURTH be with you- Star Wars Party

Yahara Bay Distillers 6250 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg

Celebrate Star Wars day with Yahara Bay-In tribute to Princess Lea (Carrie Fisher) we will be playing Star Wars movies in our event room. Stop by for Star Wars themed cocktails and of course, costumes encourage!