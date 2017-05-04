Free Samples & Tours
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
May 4th: 5:00pm-10:00pm: May the FOURTH be with you- Star Wars Party
Yahara Bay Distillers 6250 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg
Celebrate Star Wars day with Yahara Bay-In tribute to Princess Lea (Carrie Fisher) we will be playing Star Wars movies in our event room. Stop by for Star Wars themed cocktails and of course, costumes encourage!
Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map