Hangar Dance

Wisconsin Aviation 3606 Corben Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Wisconsin Aviation’s 16th Annual 1940s Style Hangar Dance Benefit for Badger Honor Flight

When: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, 6:00p-10:30p

Location: Wisconsin Aviation, 3606 Corben Court, Madison, WI (off of Hwy 51 and Amelia Earhart Dr)

Cost: $20 at door; two patrons for $35 

Re-live the 1940s era by attending the Wisconsin Aviation Hangar Dance on Saturday, July 22nd, from 6:00pm-10:30pm, featuring big band music performed by Ladies Must Swing, a jazz band consisting of 18 energetic dames. Vintage wear is encouraged and there will be prizes for the best-dressed couple and best dancers. The ladies will be performing 1940s tunes all night long: Seems Like Old Times, Leap Frog, Armed Forces Salute, Take the A Train, B-19, Old Devil Moon, Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree, American Patrol, In the Mood, and much more!

Benefits to the Community

A portion of the door sales as well as the drink and snack sales will benefit The Badger Honor Flight (badgerhonorflight.org), a local nonprofit that ensures WWII, Korean War, and terminally-ill Veterans have the opportunity to see the memorials that have been erected in their honor.

*Doors open at 6:00p and Social Life Dance Center will be giving dance lessons at 6:30p, Ladies Must Swing starts at 7p! Various aircraft will be parked near the hangar for unique photo ops!

Wisconsin Aviation 3606 Corben Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Dancing, Fundraisers

608-698-8944

