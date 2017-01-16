Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday. The drop off sites will also be closed on January 16.

Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Mondays should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 7am on Tuesday, January 17. Only residents within the Monday district will have their collection of refuse and recycling delayed due to the holiday.

Refuse and recycling for the Tuesday district will also be collected on January 17.

Since the Streets Division will be collecting refuse and recycling from both the Monday and Tuesday districts on January 17, it is imperative that residents in these areas place their carts curbside prior to 7am on that day. Due to the additional work load, Streets Division crews may not be able to collect carts set out late, and those residents who have set their carts out late may have to wait until their next scheduled collection day for pick up.

Also, since Streets Division crews will be diverted from their normal tasks in order to collect refuse and recycling from the Monday and Tuesday districts on January 17, other services, such as large item collection, may be temporarily delayed.

The City of Madison drop off sites will be open the following hours:

January 16, Monday Closed

January 17, Tuesday 7:30am until 3:00pm

January 18, Wednesday 7:30am until 3:00pm

January 19, Thursday 7:30am until 3:00pm

January 20, Friday 7:30am until 3:00pm

The sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Av. on the east side.