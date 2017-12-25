Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

There will be no refuse, recycling, or large item collection on Monday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The drop-off sites will also be closed.

Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Mondays should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 7am on Tuesday, December 26. Only residents within the Monday district will have their collection of refuse and recycling delayed due to the holiday. Refuse and recycling for the Tuesday district will also be collected on December 26.

Since the Streets Division will be collecting refuse and recycling from both the Monday and Tuesday districts on December 26, it is imperative that residents in these areas place their carts curbside prior to 7am on that day. Carts set out late may not be collected by our crews until the next scheduled collection day.

Also, since Streets Division crews will be diverted from their normal tasks in order to collect refuse and recycling from the Monday and Tuesday districts on December 26, other services, such as large item collection, may be temporarily delayed.

The City of Madison drop-off sites will be open the following hours:

December 25, Monday - Closed

December 26, Tuesday - 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

December 27, Wednesday - 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The drop-off sites where Madison residents can recycle Styrofoam, household batteries, cooking oil, old electronics, all the cardboard that will not fit into the collection cart at home, and more are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Ave on the east side. The drop-off sites are currently on winter hours. The Badger and Sycamore sites are open 7:30am to 3:00pm Monday to Friday, except on city holidays. Winter hours will remain in effect until March 31, 2018.

More information regarding the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/streets, or by contacting the offices directly. East side residents, which are residents east of S. Park Street, including the isthmus, should call 608-246-4532. West side residents, which are residents west of S. Park Street, should call 608-266-4681.