Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse, recycling, brush, or large item collection on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The yard waste drop off sites will also be closed.

Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Tuesdays should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 7am on Wednesday, July 5. Only residents within the Tuesday district will have their collection of refuse and recycling delayed due to the holiday.

Refuse and recycling for the Wednesday district will also be collected on July 5.

Since the Streets Division will be collecting refuse and recycling from both the Tuesday and Wednesday districts on July 5, it is imperative that residents in these areas place their carts curbside prior to 7am on that day. Carts set out late may not be collected by our crews until the next scheduled collection day.

Also, since Streets Division crews will be diverted from their normal tasks in order to collect refuse and recycling from the Tuesday and Wednesday districts on July 5, other services, such as brush and large item collection, may be temporarily delayed.

The City of Madison drop-off sites will be open the following hours:

July 2, Sunday - 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

July 3, Monday - 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

July 4, Tuesday - Closed

July 5, Wednesday - 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The drop-off sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4141 Nakoosa Trail on the east side. Keep in mind that the drop-off site on Sycamore Ave remains closed for pavement repairs. The yard waste only site at 402 South Point Rd will also be open as noted above.

Information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services is available at our web site www.cityofmadison.com/streets, or by contacting our offices. East side residents, which are residents east of S. Park Street, including the isthmus, should call 608-246-4532. West side residents, which are residents west of S. Park Street, should call 608-266-4681.

The Streets Division does not provide refuse, large item, or recycling collection on City holidays. Those holidays are: New Year's Day; Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday; Memorial Day; Independence Day (July 4th); Labor Day; Thanksgiving and the Friday after Thanksgiving; Christmas Day. The self-help drop off sites will also be closed on holidays.

It is the policy of the Streets Division to provide refuse and recycling collection in those areas affected by the holiday on the next working day after the holiday. For example, all residents of Monday's trash collection districts will have their refuse and recycling collected the Tuesday after a Monday holiday (as listed above).

Exception: The two-day Thanksgiving Holiday. Residents in the Thursday refuse district will have their material collected the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Residents in the Friday District will have their material collected on the following Monday.

Large item collection is greatly curtailed during weeks with holidays. We ask that you hold your large items until the following collection if at all possible.