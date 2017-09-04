Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Monday, September 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The yard waste drop-off sites will also be closed on September 4. Madison residents who normally have their refuse and recycling collected on Mondays should instead place their carts to the curb for collection by 7am on Tuesday, September 5. Only residents within the Monday district will have their collection of refuse and recycling delayed due to the holiday. Refuse and recycling for the Tuesday district will also be collected on September 5.

Since the Streets Division will be collecting refuse and recycling from both the Monday and Tuesday districts on September 5, it is imperative that residents in these areas place their carts curbside prior to 7am on that day. Due to the additional work load, Streets Division crews may not be able to collect carts set out late, and those residents who have set their carts out late may have to wait until their next scheduled collection day for pick up.

Also, since Streets Division crews will be diverted from their normal tasks in order to collect refuse and recycling from the Monday and Tuesday districts on September 5, other services, such as brush and large item collection, may be temporarily delayed.

Refuse, Large Item & Recycling:

The Streets Division does not provide refuse, large item, or recycling collection on City holidays. Those holidays are: New Year's Day; Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday; Memorial Day; Independence Day (July 4th); Labor Day; Thanksgiving and the Friday after Thanksgiving; Christmas Day

The self- help drop off sites will also be closed on holidays.

It is the policy of the Streets Division to provide refuse and recycling collection in those areas affected by the holiday on the next working day after the holiday. For example, all residents of Monday's trash collection districts will have their refuse and recycling collected the Tuesday after a Monday holiday (as listed above).

Exception: The two-day Thanksgiving Holiday. Residents in the Thursday refuse district will have their material collected the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Residents in the Friday District will have their material collected on the following Monday.

Large item collection is greatly curtailed during weeks with holidays. We ask that you hold your large items until the following collection if at all possible.