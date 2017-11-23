Holiday Refuse/Recycling Collection

press release: There will be no refuse and recycling collection on both Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The drop-off sites will also be closed on these two days.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday closure, the Streets Division will collect refuse and recycling from those who have a regularly scheduled Wednesday and Thursday collection on Wednesday, November 22. Madison residents who would have had their refuse and/or recycling collected on Thursday, November 23 should instead place their cart(s) to the curb for pickup by 7am on November 22. Madison residents in the Wednesday collection district should have their carts out by 7am on November 22 as per their usual schedule.

Directions for Residents with a Friday and Monday Refuse/Recycling Collection Day

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday closure, the Streets Division will collect refuse and recycling from those who have a regularly scheduled Friday and Monday collection on Monday, November 27. Madison residents who would have had their refuse and/or recycling collected on Friday, November 24 should instead place their cart(s) to the curb for pickup by 7am on November 27. Residents within the Friday district are reminded that they will also receive their regularly scheduled Friday collection of their refuse and recycling on Friday, December 1. Madison residents in the Monday collection district should have their carts out by 7am on November 27 as per their usual schedule.

Residents should consult their collection schedule calendars to determine if their recyclables are scheduled for pick up.

Residents within these collection districts are reminded to be sure that their carts are curbside prior to 7am to ensure collection. Carts set out late may not be collected until their next scheduled collection day.

Drop-off Site Information

The Streets Division drop-off sites will also be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24. The sites will re-open on Saturday, November 25 at 8:30am. See below for the hours for all three drop-off sites:

Wednesday, November 22 - 8:30am to 4:30pm

Thursday, November 23 - CLOSED

Friday, November 24 - CLOSED

Saturday, November 25 - 8:30am to 4:30pm

Sunday, November 26 - 8:30am to 4:30pm

The sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. on the southwest side and 4602 Sycamore Ave. on the east side. There is a yard waste only drop-off site located on the far west side at 402 South Point Rd.

All three drop-off sites are currently open 8:30am to 4:30pm seven days a week and until 8:00pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These hours will remain in effect at all three locations until 4:30pm on Sunday, December 3.

On Monday, December 4, the drop-off sites will transition to winter availability. Starting on December 4, the yard waste only location at 402 South Point Rd. will close for the season and the remaining sites at 1501 W. Badger Rd. and 4602 Sycamore Ave. will be open from 7:30am to 3:00pm Monday to Friday only.

Additional Information Regarding Holiday Collections

In order to collect refuse and recycling from two collection districts in a single shift, the Streets Division diverts crews from other services such as leaf collection and large item collection to refuse and recycling operations. Therefore, residents requiring large item collection or leaf collection should anticipate delays, or consider bringing the material to a drop-off site.

More information regarding all of the services provided by the Streets Division can be found on the Streets Division website.