Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike
Robertson Trailhead, Lodi 7668 Lodi Springfield Road, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555
Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Wednesday, June 27. Meet at the Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7 pm. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome. Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926. Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RE2C5
