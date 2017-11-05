Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Sunday, November 5. Meet at the Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7: ​0 0 pm. Bring flashlight or headlamp. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome. Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926. Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs.​ For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/ RE2C5