Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

Robertson Trailhead, Lodi 7668 Lodi Springfield Road, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555

Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Sunday, November 5.  Meet at the Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7: ​0 0  pm. Bring flashlight or headlamp. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome. Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926. Watch for the yellow "Ice Age Trail Event" signs.​ For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RE2C5

Robertson Trailhead, Lodi 7668 Lodi Springfield Road, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555
608-843-3926
