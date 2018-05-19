Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release: NINTH ANNUAL HIKE DEVILS LAKE TO GIBRALTAR ROCK

MAY 19

Tired of being cooped up all winter? Want a tune-up before the June 2nd Mammoth Fun Run/Walk?

Or maybe you just want an excuse to get ice cream at the ferry landing?

Mark your calendar for our ninth annual saunter starting at Devil's Lake State Park and ending at Gibraltar Rock, a distance of about 11 miles, through some of the most beautiful and unique terrain in southern Wisconsin.

An added treat this year will be the art installations that are part of Art on the Trail we will be able to admire as we stroll by.

We will start at the Devils Lake State Park Roznos Meadow parking lot on Hwy 113 at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 19. A bus will be waiting at Gibraltar Rock to shuttle hikers back to Roznos Meadow.

Please dress appropriately for hiking and the weather. bring lots of water and a snack/lunch.

For more information, call Bill at 608-843-3926 or email at billpatti@charter.net