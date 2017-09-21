press release: What better way to swing from Summer to Autumn than playing a round of golf on a great Madison golf course and help seniors at the same time? Save Thursday, Sept. 21, to play for fun and charity!

Registration is open for the 4th Annual Independent Living Golf Outing at University Ridge Golf Course, 9002 County Rd PD, Verona. University Ridge is a beautiful 18-hole, par-72 golf course. Independent Living is a local nonprofit offering in-home services, home health care and senior housing.

Join colleagues for a great day of food, camaraderie and golf scramble. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start set for noon. The fee is $200 per person and includes lunch, golf cart and post-play reception with a raffle. Registration is easy. Go online or contact Arlen Moss, fund development director .