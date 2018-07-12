Iola Old Car Show

press release: July 12, 13, 14, 2018; the 46th annual Iola Car Show & Swap Meet - Iola, Wisconsin. One of America’s largest Car Show and Swap Meet is held annually the 2nd weekend of July. Feature exhibit this year will be “Lights, Camera, Action!”. Show cars 1990 and older will be classified as Post-War, Pre-War, Modified, Old Cars Young Drivers, All-Original and Blue Ribbon Concours. The show has 4,187 Swap Meet Spaces, Car Corral area with vehicles for sale. Great food and camping is available. Special Guests and events will be scheduled soon. Watch the Iola Car Show Web Page for new attractions being scheduled. Daily Admission $15.00, 3 Day Pass is $28.00, Age 12 and under are free. For more information call: 715-445-4000. Web page: www.iolaoldcarshow.com E-mail: information@iolaoldcarshow.com