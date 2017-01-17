× Expand Henry Adebonojo Terence Blanchard

press release: Top-tier jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will be the headliner for the 2017 Isthmus Jazz Festival. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in Shannon Hall at the UW Memorial Union.

General Public: $42/$38/$25, UW Students: $10, Union Members/Non UW Students: $38/$34/$25, Youth: $20, UW Faculty/Staff: $40/$36/$25

Blanchard embarked on his solo recording career in 1991 and has since delivered adventurous, acoustic material, composing over 50 soundtracks as well as Champion: An Opera in Jazz. He has also acted as a mentor to the musicians in his band such as Lionel Loueke, Aaron Parks and Kendrick Scott who have each gone on to have significant careers of their own.

Blanchard, who continuously defies genres, has recorded more than 30 albums, most recently Breathless. In this album, he powerfully journeys into another realm, using a blend of funk, R&B and colorful blues. He has served as the Artistic Director at the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz since 2000 and in 2011 he was named the Artistic Director of the Henry Mancini Institute at the University of Miami Frost School of Music. He was part of the ensemble that won the 2005 Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Illuminations and served as a judge for the 5th annual Independent Music Awards. In 2009, he was featured in the Disney movie The Princess and the Frog, playing all of the alligator trumpet parts.

Blanchard's performances are not ones to miss. His knowledge of composition, improvisation and the rest of the jazz art form are layers deep, leading to the creation of complex jazz sound that entrances audiences from start to finish.

- "Jaw-dropping artistry and soulful creativity" - Allmusic.com