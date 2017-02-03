John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band

to Google Calendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This summer Madison's Central BID will be continuing the YOUR Lunch Time LIVE concert series. Grab a blanket, grab a co-worker, and grab some lunch and enjoy the show on the beautiful Capitol Square. These concerts will be Tuesdays at 12pm over the lunch hour, and will feature a different local band each week. 

The first concert will be Tuesday, June 6 and will run through Tuesday, August 29 on the North Hamilton St. walkway. PLEASE NOTE THE LOCATION CHANGE DUE TO CONSTRUCTION. 

For a more complete list of downtown events, including Summer in YOUR City events and Lunchtime Live dates (as they become available), please visit our Facebook page: Facebook.com/DowntownMadison

Info

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-512-1342

to Google Calendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - John Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band - 2017-06-06 12:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer