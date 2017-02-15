Jorma Kaukonen

Kaukonen is best known as a founding guitarist of ’60s psychedelic rockers Jefferson Airplane and the bluesy offshoot Hot Tuna, but he has also maintained an eclectic, roots music-based solo career since the 1970s. He's currently touring behind a new album, "Ain't in No Hurry," which mixes country, gospel, Tin Pan Alley and a few new songs, all anchored by Kaukonen's nimble acoustic playing.