Jorma Kaukonen

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

Kaukonen is best known as a founding guitarist of ’60s psychedelic rockers Jefferson Airplane and the bluesy offshoot Hot Tuna, but he has also maintained an eclectic, roots music-based solo career since the 1970s. He's currently touring behind a new album, "Ain't in No Hurry," which mixes country, gospel, Tin Pan Alley and a few new songs, all anchored by Kaukonen's nimble acoustic playing.

608-877-4400
