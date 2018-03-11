press release:

SUNDAY, MAR 11, 1-2:30 PM KIDS’ ART ADVENTURES: ART/WORD/IMAGE

Can a word be an image? How do words enhance pictures? Explore Art/Word/Image to see how artists have combined words and images to make works of art that celebrate the power of language. Afterward, make a mixed-media book that incorporates words in fun and visually interesting ways. Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.