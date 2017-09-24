press release: Step inside Chele Isaac’s floor-to-ceiling installation inspired by the cyclorama. Learn about the history of these early panoramic environments and enjoy the artist’s enchanting video projections, viewable in 360 degrees. In the workshop, create a miniature version of a cyclorama that spins to bring your drawings to life.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following guided discussion of works on view in the museum’s exhibitions. This event is great for children ages six to ten, accompanied by an adult. Families should meet at 1 pm in MMoCA's lobby. Space is limited to thirty children and available on a first-come, first-served basis.