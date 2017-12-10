press release:

Jaume Plensa: Talking Continents

Look at, peer through, and walk around Jaume Plensa’s large, suspended sculptures composed of human forms and letters from nine languages. The artist created Talking Continents to share his vision of people coming together. For this workshop, we’ll create our own hanging sculptures that show our support for a peaceful and united world.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.