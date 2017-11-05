press release:

Sunday, November 5 • 1–2:30 pm

Exhibition: Sonja Thomsen: in the space of elsewhere

Embrace your curiosity and wonder with artist Sonja Thomsen, who will lead this art adventure. Explore her immersive installation and make an iridescent sculpture that reflects and refracts light. Bring a camera to photograph your artwork in the lobby. Offered in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival; pre-registration is required for this Kids’ Art Adventure. Please contact education@mmoca.org to reserve a space in the workshop.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm.