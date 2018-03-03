press release: The Madison Kids Expo is the perfect opportunity for families to

come out and learn, explore + play together!

Get information and samples for everything kid-related - such as toys and games, sports and fitness, learning devices, safety products, health and nutrition, pediatricians, martial arts, dancing, day cares, schools, natural products, activity equipment, camps and much more for kids of all ages.

There will also be tons of activities for the kids including inflatables, face painting, craft workshops, Touch-A-Truck, petting zoo, and more!