Kids in the Rotunda

to Google Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00 iCalendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00

Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Get ready to sing along with The Disclosures, whose humorous songs blend lessons on basic money management with stories of pirates, piggy banks, toys and more. Christopher and Chad combine their passion for music and years of experience working with youth financial education to perform songs from from their album, “The Secret to Being Rich”. Learning about money has never been this fun!

Performances at 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm. 

Free.

Info

Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

608-258-4141

to Google Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00 iCalendar - Kids in the Rotunda - 2017-04-22 09:30:00