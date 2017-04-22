Kids in the Rotunda

Get ready to sing along with The Disclosures, whose humorous songs blend lessons on basic money management with stories of pirates, piggy banks, toys and more. Christopher and Chad combine their passion for music and years of experience working with youth financial education to perform songs from from their album, “The Secret to Being Rich”. Learning about money has never been this fun!

Performances at 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.

Free.