Kids in the Rotunda

Hands-on animal activities with Zoozort, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.

press release:

Get up close and personal with some new friends at this unique, hands-on interactive program featuring live exotic animals from all around the world! Animal educator Noelle Tarrant will introduce you to Wanda the Wallaby, Montgomery the Python, Zelda the Skunk and more. After each program join us upstairs in Promenade Hall where animal handlers will give information and answer any questions. You and your youngster will be enthralled with the animals, interactive learning, props and humor; sparking an interest that will last a lifetime. Come on by and pet a coatimundi, say “hi” to a wallaby or pet an armadillo and learn about habitat, diet, adaptions, respect and understanding of all animals. Don’t miss this memorable, fun-filled educational experience with amazing animals.

For extra fun, stop by the lobby from 9 AM – 2 PM for activities with the Wisconsin Science Festival.