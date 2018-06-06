Keeping the Public in Public Schools

Capitol Lakes-Grand Hall 333 W. Main St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Issues Forum, “Keeping the Public in Public Schools” on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street in downtown Madison. Free parking is available in the ramp across the street.

Funding cuts and privatization threaten the long-held and fundamental commitment to public education in Wisconsin. What can be done?   Our speaker will be Julie Underwood, J.D.,Ph.D., Susan Engeleiter Professor of Law Education, Policy and Practice, UW-Madison. Planning committee: Janine C. Edwards, Janet Kane, Sandra Whisler. Additional information is posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/ .

