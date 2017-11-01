press release:

The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Issues Forum, “Sustainability: A Framework of Support for Present and Future Generations” on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street in downtown Madison. Free parking is available in the ramp across the street.

What are current efforts to move Dane County and some local municipalities toward sustainability? Join us for a panel discussion by Lisa MacKinnon, Dane County Sustainability and Program Evaluation Coordinator; Spencer Schumacher, Middleton Sustainability Committee Chairperson; and Erica Kluetmeier, Fitchburg Sustainability Specialist. Additional information is posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/ .