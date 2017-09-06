press release: Wed. Sept. 6th 7:00 pm Capitol Lakes Grand Hall (333 W. Main St.) Understanding Rural Dane County – issue forum hosted by the League of Women Voters. Join us to learn more about the rural perspective on some of the issues facing Dane County. S peakers will be Nikki Jones, Dane County Supervisor; Barb Feeney, Oregon School District Board of Education; and Mark Hazelbaker, attorney representing Wisconsin Towns Association. A social hour with refreshments and conversation will precede the general meeting and issues forum.