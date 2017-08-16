Latino Chamber of Commerce Networking

press release: Join us for the ultimate networking event of the summer when several area business associations mix and mingle lakeside at The East Side Club's Tiki Bar. Organizations joining LCC are Monona East Side Business Alliance, Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, South Metropolitan Business Association, Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Heymiss Progress Black Expo, Smart Growth Greater Madison, and the McFarland Chamber of Commerce. We'll have door prizes, great networking and refreshments. Don't forget your business cards! You can find us at the Tiki Bar behind The East Side Club on Lake Monona. This event is free and open to all business professionals who want to network with other professionals.