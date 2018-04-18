Latino Chamber of Commerce Networking

press release: Join us for the Chamber After Hours Networking Event. Hosted by La Rosita Mexican Buffet from 5 to 7 p.m.

Explore our diverse businesses community, as the LCC encourages our members to multi-task in the best possible way: Unwind, strengthen your networks, and learn about great local businesses.

La Rosita is a family owned and operated restaurant serving the people of Wisconsin since 2011. They have one of the best Mexican Buffets in Madison. The buffet includes succulent enchiladas, burritos, nachos and quesadillas. You cannot miss their juicy and tender fajitas cooked to perfection and their signature horchata, served in a beautiful and friendly atmosphere in Monona.