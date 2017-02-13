RSVP for Latino Chamber of Commerce Gala

press release: The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County announced that Carmen De La Paz will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Gala on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Marriott West. She is currently a co-host and carpenter on the Emmy Award winning “Home Made Simple” for OWN – The Oprah Winfrey Network. Other television credits for Ms. De La Paz include several HGTV shows and Spanish language design/DIY and talk shows airing in 17 countries on FOX International.

Carmen De La Paz is known as a designer, carpenter, decorative painter, welder, DIY expert and TV personality, and she is also a business owner of De La Paz Designs, an interior/exterior design studio specializing in creating designs focusing on decorative finishes and custom made furniture for residential and commercial spaces.

Latino Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Cavazos said, “We are thrilled to have Carmen De La Paz as our Gala Keynote Speaker. As a business owner from Wisconsin, she understands local entrepreneurs and brings a lot of energy to the Gala.”

The mission of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County is to promote a favorable business climate and advance economic development for emerging and existing businesses. For information about attending or sponsoring the 2017 Gala Dinner, visit: or call Jana Moore at 608-712-3522 ext. 102.