Lechayim Mealtime Plus

Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Nutritious meals are offered at various locations Monday-Friday by West Madison Senior  Center . The suggested minimum donation for those age 60 and older is $4.00, but please only pay what you can afford. Anyone under age 60 is required to pay the full amount of the cost to provide the meal, which is $10.23. Transportation to daytime meals is available for a suggested donation of $1.00 round trip. To reserve a meal and transportation, call by noon on the preceding business day.

Lechayim at Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive

Monday at Noon.  Kosher-like meals. Phone: (608) 442-4083 by   12:00 PM  on the preceding Friday morning. This program runs during the academic season (September to May). To view Lechayim's current menu, visit their website: http://www.jssmadison.org/index.php/events/lechayim

Senior Center and Meal Site: 602 Sawyer Terrace

Wednesday at Noon.  Phone:  (608) 238-0196.

Meadowood Neighborhood Center: 5740 Raymond Road

Tuesday and Thursday at  Noon . Phone: (608) 238-0196.

Lussier Community Education Center and Meal Site: 55 S. Gammon Road

Friday at Noon . Phone:  (608) 238-0196.

Please refer to the West Madison Senior  Center   Newsletter for details on Menu and Programs for each location. Call 238-7368 if you wish to subscribe to the Newsletter or download a pdf form found on the web page:  www.wmseniorcenter.org

Temple Beth El 2702 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

608-278-1808

