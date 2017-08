Lil' Badger Consignment Sale

press release: September 21-23, 2017, Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona

Find gently used children's clothing (sizes newborn to preteen), toys, baby gear & more!

Thursday, September 21 New Parent PreSale 3-8 pm

Friday, September 22 Public Sale 8am-8pm

Saturday, September 23 50% Off Sale (most items 1/2 price)

For more info visit our website: LilBadgerConsignmentSale.com

or contact info@LilBadgerConsignmentSale. com