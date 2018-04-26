× Expand Nina Subin Daniel Pink

press release: Daniel Pink to Speak at Lunch for Libraries

April 26 Event Is Largest Private Funding Source for Wisconsin Book Festival

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling nonfiction author Daniel Pink — who writes about business, work and behavior — will be the featured author at Madison Public Library Foundation’s seventh annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser on Thursday, April 26, at Overture Center for the Arts.

Pink’s books include To Sell Is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others; Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us; A Whole New Mind: Why Right-Brainers Will Rule the Future; The Adventures of Johnny Bunko: The Last Career Guide You’ll Ever Need; and Free Agent Nation: The Future of Working for Yourself. Pink’s TED Talk on the science of motivation is one of the 10 most-watched TED Talks of all time, with more than 19 million views.

Pink will discuss his latest book, When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, which will be published in January.

“We strive to bring in a balance of fiction and nonfiction authors for Lunch for Libraries so that we reach a variety of readers,” said foundation Executive Director Jenni Collins. “Our local business community and anyone who wants to be more effective in their career will benefit from Pink’s insights. We expect tables will go very quickly for this event, which nets nearly half of the $120,000 in private funds needed to present a year of Wisconsin Book Festival programming.”

The luncheon begins at noon, with check-in starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets will go on sale in January. Businesses interested in sponsorship and those who wish to purchase a table may call 608.266.6318 or email events@mplfoundation.org. Individual tickets are $125, but will be very limited. Each ticket includes a pre-signed hardcover copy of When.

Library cardholders can pick up copies of Pink’s books at any of the nine Madison Public Library locations or place holds for them on LINKcat, accessible through the library website at madisonpubliclibrary.org.

About Madison Public Library Foundation: Madison Public Library Foundation promotes and supports Madison’s library facilities, services and programs. Established in 1993, the foundation provides annual project grants, raises funds for capital projects, and promotes awareness of the libraries and their programs. Learn how to support Madison’s libraries at mplfoundation.org, on the foundation’s Facebook page, on Instagram (mplfoundation) and on Twitter (@mplfoundation). For information about the Wisconsin Book Festival, visit wisconsinbookfestival.org.