RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release:

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “How Should a President Use the CIA: Tensions Between the Intelligence Community and the Administration”!

Speaker: Dr. Paul Pillar, Nonresident Senior Fellow of the Center for Security Studies in the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University

The presidency of Donald Trump has highlighted issues concerning the relationship between policymakers and intelligence agencies. Trump already has publicly rejected the U.S. intelligence community's judgment on what may turn out to be the most important issue of his presidency: Russian interference in the election of 2016. Further strains are apparent concerning compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement. Episodes during past administrations of politicization and policy-intelligence tensions help to put the current situation into perspective.

Our speaker is Dr. Paul Pillar. Dr. Pillar is a Nonresident Senior Fellow of the Center for Security Studies in the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He also is an Associate Fellow of the Geneva Center for Security Policy. He retired in 2005 from a 28-year career in the U.S. intelligence community, in which his last position was National Intelligence Officer for the Near East and South Asia.

November 8, 2017

5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Contact for questions: mcfr.web@gmail.com

RSVP by November 6, 2017