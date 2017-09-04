RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The U.S., Mexico, and the NAFTA Mess”!

Speaker: Carol Wise, School of International Relations at the University of Southern California

Co-Sponsored by the UW Madison Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies Program

At the behest of the Trump administration, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are set to begin renegotiating NAFTA on August 16, 2017. U.S. stated objectives are to "modernize" NAFTA; Mexico's only stated goal is to expand North American trade. Does NAFTA need renegotiating? What are the opportunities and inherent risks involved here? With a focus on the U.S.-Mexico relationship, this talk will explore these questions.

September 6, 2017, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, The Madison Club, 5 E Wilson St.

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

RSVP by September 4, 2017