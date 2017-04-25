RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “American Interests in the Asia Pacific:

 Trade, Geopolitics, and Relations with China in the Trump Era”!

Speaker:  John Mullen, McLarty Associates

Co-Sponsored by the UW Division of International Studies

Mr. Mullen will briefly summarize the history of American involvement in the region, its importance economically and strategically, the purpose of the US “pivot” or “rebalance” and the TPP, the role of economic, security and financial infrastructure, APEC’s goal of a FTAAP, the rise of China, and other ongoing trade negotiations including RCEP.  With TPP off the table for the foreseeable future, he then will consider possible paths forward for the US, the other 11 TPP countries, non-TPP “allies” such as Korea, and influential countries from Indonesia to India, as all weigh the draw of Chinese markets and concerns with Chinese hegemony.

April 27, 2017, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

Contact for questions: mcfr.web@gmail.com

RSVP by April 25, 2017

Politics & Activism

