RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

The National Committee on U.S.-China Relations is pleased to announce that Ambassador Susan E. Rice will be the national webcast speaker for our eleventh annual CHINA Town Hall, to be held on October 24, 2017. In addition to her foreign policy experience as national security advisor (2013-2017) and U.S. permanent representative to the UN (2009-2013), Ambassador Rice also served as U.S. assistant secretary of state for African Affairs and senior director for African Affairs at the National Security Council. Her decades of public service and critical role in developing and executing the Obama administration's policies towards China make her perspective on the relationship especially relevant as we navigate this uncertain time in the bilateral relationship.

Following the webcast, Taiya Smith will present on China’s comprehensive program for addressing climate change and pollution.

Ms. Smith is currently the Director of the China Program at the Climate Leadership Council in Washington DC. Previously, she has served as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson’s top advisor on China. She designed and managed the U.S.- China Strategic Economic Dialogue, the highest level dialogue between the two countries governments, and was the architect of the U.S-China Ten Year Cooperative Framework on Energy and the Environment, which continues to serve as the foundation of the bilateral relationship on energy and environmental issues. Ms. Smith is the founder of the Green Trust, a platform for innovation in environmental and clean energy technologies.

