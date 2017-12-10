RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release:

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Global Food Systems & U.S. National Security”!

Speaker: Professor Molly Jahn, UW Dept. of Agronomy, Center for Sustainability, Global Health Institute

Professor Jahn will share her thoughts as an active participant in world agricultural development debates as well as an advisor on food security risks to the insurance industry and U.S. agencies. Emerging trends and vulnerabilities in the global food system present wide-ranging, strategic challenges to U.S. security interests. In recent years, food price shocks in Syria, the Middle East and Africa have contributed to disastrous impacts including armed conflict, violent extremism, regime change, migration pressures, and famine. Dr. Jahn will share updates on some recent work she and her research team have done on emerging risks and vulnerabilities in global food systems and will discuss implications for U.S. national and global security.

