RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Where Do We Stand, and Where Do We Go From Here?

Speaker:   Professor Nadav Shelef,  Department of Political Science, UW-Madison

Professor Shelef will explore the current strategies of the participants in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the prospects of alternative approaches to resolving this conflict. New uncertainties in American politics create an interesting tableau of possibilities and pitfalls.

January 18, 2018, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members. RSVP by January 16, 2018.

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
