RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents "Edward Snowden's Damage to the U.S. Cyber-Security Structure." Speaker: Professor Barton Miller, Department of Computer Science, UW-Madison.

I n June 2013, Edward Snowden stole more than 1.5 million top secret documents that he obtained from the computer systems of the National Security Agency (NSA), disclosing a substantial amount of this material to the U.S. and foreign media. While he stated that his motivation was to publicize the NSA’s illegal collection of information on U.S citizens, documents on that topic accounted for only a tiny part of what he took. Among the rest, were documents that contained many details of our intelligence networks and of the critical techniques that the NSA and our allies used for CNE (computer network exploitation). Following Snowden, there have been several other troubling disclosures of NSA data, publicizing even more CNE tools and techniques.

The result of these disclosures has been a steady stream of cyber attacks with criminal, terror, and political motivations. This leads us to some important questions about whether the U.S. or any country should be conducting CNE research (Professor Miller will argue the necessity of saying yes on this one), what limits should be placed on such research, how these events have affected our relationship with our allies, and what the recent disclosures have meant for our ability to conduct effective intelligence? He will share his views, but he hopes to provide a forum for an active group discussion on these topics.

The factual narrative will be based on information that can be found in open (non-classified and public) sources.

