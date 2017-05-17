MPower Sustainability Session

press release: Changing our transportation habits can have a big impact on climate change, our personal health, and public health. In this Sustainability Session, we will explore how organizations can support and incentivize their employee's use of alternative transportation (such as carpooling, biking, walking, and bussing), why it matters, and who can help.

Who should come? Any Green Team member, interested folks from Human Resources and Fleet Management, members from your Bike-to-Work team, Wellness Team members.

Coffee & Tea will be provided for participants.