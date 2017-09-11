Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release: Auditions for Madison Shakespeare Company's production of Henry the Fourth, directed by Francisco C. Torres will be held Monday September 11 and Tuesday September 12 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. in Madison. Special thanks to Madison Theatre Guild for their generous cooperation.

No appointment necessary. Performers of all ages are invited to audition and will be considered for roles. Auditioners should choose the date which works best for their schedule. Please arrive at 6:30 PM.Callbacks, if needed, will be held Wednesday September 13.

Candidates should come prepared to perform a Shakespearean sonnet or soliloquy/monologue no longer than two minutes. Memorization is encouraged but not required. You may also be asked to read from the Henry text. Please also come prepared to fill out a conflict calendar, or better still, print and fill your own.

Rehearsals will begin in December, and will generally be Sunday-Thursday from 7-10 PM until tech begins. Rehearsals will be held at Lakeview Moravian Community Church. Performances February 9-17, 2018. Please write contact@madisonshakespeare.org with any questions.